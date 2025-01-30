Mighty Wanderers have made a major move in their quest for success, appointing Bob Mpinganjira as their new head coach. The Nomads’ hierarchy has handed Mpinganjira the reins on a minimum one-year deal, tasking him with turning around the team’s fortunes.

Mpinganjira, a former Wanderers talisman, has already made his mark on the team, leading them to Castel Challenge Cup glory last month during his interim stint. His permanent appointment is expected to bring stability and consistency to the squad, which has been searching for a winning formula.

As part of the agreement, Mpinganjira will have the freedom to assemble his backroom staff, giving him the flexibility to shape the team in his image. The move is seen as a major coup for the Nomads, who are eager to reclaim their spot among the league’s elite.

Wanderers’ CEO Panganeni Ndovi said Mpinganjira has shown he has the tactical acumen and leadership skills to drive the team forward, hence the contract “which will be reviewed at the end of the season.”

With Mpinganjira at the helm, Wanderers fans will be hoping for a resurgence in form and a push for silverware in the second half of the season.