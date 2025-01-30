Prominent lawyer Oscar Taulo has moved the High Court Civil Division in Lilongwe to cancel the recent determination by the Office of the Ombudsman regarding the recruitment process of the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Taulo argues that Ombudsman Grace Malera exceeded her legal authority by interpreting the law concerning the advertisement that was issued for the position.

He believes that her office went beyond its jurisdiction, deciding on matters that fall outside its mandate, particularly about the procedural aspects of the recruitment process.

Taulo has since applied to the High Court, requesting that it grant temporary relief on the matter until the full hearing of the case, which is expected to commence next week.

The lawyer is seeking an interim order to suspend the Ombudsman’s determination, arguing that it could have legal and procedural implications on the recruitment of the new ACB Director General.

The Office of the Ombudsman had recently issued a determination questioning the legality of the recruitment process for the ACB Director General, raising concerns over the advertisement that was used to invite applications.

However, Taulo contends that the Ombudsman does not have the mandate to interfere with such processes, as its role is primarily to investigate administrative justice and governance issues rather than the interpretation of legal advertisements.

The outcome of this case could have major implications on the appointment of the ACB Director General, as well as on the mandate of the Ombudsman in overseeing public recruitment processes.

The court’s ruling on this matter will determine whether the Ombudsman’s decision stands or if it is deemed to have been made outside the legal framework.

With the hearing set for next week, all eyes will be on the High Court Civil Division in Lilongwe, as it prepares to deliberate on this high-profile legal battle.