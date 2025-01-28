As the 2025 TNM Super League season approaches, newly promoted sides Songwe Border United and Ekhaya FC have wasted no time in making significant changes to their squads and technical setups.

The two rookies, fresh from successful campaigns in their respective regional leagues, are determined to make a mark in the elite competition.

Songwe Border United, who secured their promotion by clinching the 2024 SIMSO Northern Region Football Association Premier Division title with an impressive 30 points from 14 games, have started their preparations with a major shake-up. The club recently appointed Enoch Mhone as their head coach on a one-year performance-based contract.

Mhone replaces Gift Chilongo as the club seeks to build on its recent success and establish itself in the Super League. Additionally, Songwe is actively scouting new talent through open player trials, signalling their intent to bolster their squad for the challenges ahead.

Ekhaya FC, on the other hand, are also making strides in preparation for their Super League debut. After topping the 2024 Thumbs Up Southern Region Football Association Premier Division with 34 points, the team is reportedly eyeing Enos Chatama, the former coach of the FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves, to lead their technical department.

While the club has yet to confirm the move, it is clear they are keen on securing experienced leadership. Furthermore, Ekhaya is nearing a deal to sign Emmanuel Saviel from Zambia’s Mufulira Wanderers on a one-year loan, a move that could add depth and quality to their squad.

Despite the flurry of activity from their fellow promoted teams, Blue Eagles, the 2024 Chipiku Central Region Football Association champions, appear to be taking a more cautious approach.

The club has yet to announce any squad reinforcements or technical changes. However, with head coach Eliya Kananji’s contract set to expire on January 31, 2025, the Eagles face critical decisions in the coming days to maintain their competitive edge.

As the countdown to the 2025 TNM Super League season continues, Songwe Border United and Ekhaya FC’s proactive measures demonstrate their commitment to competing at the highest level.

With new leadership and player signings on the horizon, these rookies are poised to bring fresh energy and competition to the league. Meanwhile, all eyes remain on the Blue Eagles to see whether they will follow suit and make strategic adjustments to stay ahead in the challenging Super League environment.