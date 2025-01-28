A coalition of various organizations has extended humanitarian assistance to Mozambican refugees residing at Nyamithuthu camp in Nsanje District, Malawi.

The aid package includes essential supplies such as laundry soap, energy-efficient stoves, and cash to help alleviate the challenges faced by these displaced individuals.

Leading the initiative in Nsanje is Gladys Thawani Kawiya, a senior official from the Catholic Agency for Relief and Development (CARD). She disclosed that the assistance is being delivered under the Drought Response Project, a program funded with 170,000 Euros.

The initiative aims to address the immediate needs of vulnerable communities affected by drought and displacement.

As part of the project, the coalition is disbursing cash transfers of MWK 50,000 to each of the 3,000 beneficiary households. In addition to financial aid, the initiative is also providing access to clean water for 15 days, a critical intervention in maintaining hygiene and preventing waterborne diseases in the camp.

Sonia Paulino, a 31-year-old recipient of the aid, expressed profound gratitude to the organizations involved. “This support will significantly reduce the hardships we are facing,” she said, acknowledging the impact of the aid in improving their living conditions.

The coalition driving this initiative comprises several organizations, including Self Help Africa, Youth Net and Counselling (YONECO), and Care International, among others. Their combined efforts aim to provide sustainable relief and restore dignity to the displaced families at Nyamithuthu camp.

This intervention highlights the power of partnerships in addressing humanitarian crises and supporting displaced communities. With continued collaboration, the coalition hopes to bring lasting relief and stability to those affected by displacement in the region.