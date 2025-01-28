Mwanache, one of the fastest rappers in Malawi, alongside songbird Joe Kellz from Lilongwe, will headline the 2nd Big Yaad Fest at Club 24/7 in Blantyre on March 22, 2025, as announced by the organizers, who promise an electrifying lineup.

In a recent interview, Selekta Rokaz, one of the organizers and the event’s host, shared his gratitude and the reasons for selecting these two artists from the capital city as headliners.

‘Our fans are our priority, so when they asked us to feature these two artists, we jumped at the chance to bring their favourites to the forefront,’ said Rokaz.

Joe Kellz

He added that their exceptional talent in the music industry also motivated them to accommodate their fans’ requests.

In response to the enthusiasm, Mwanache expressed that it is an honour to be among the headliners, particularly for a show taking place in the southern region.

“The majority of my bookings are in the central and northern regions, so with this upcoming event in Blantyre, located in the southern part of our country, it feels great, and I will bring my A-game,” said the hitmaker of “Wamisala Osagenda.

On the other hand, Joe Kellz, who recently won the My Booth reality show in Lusaka, Zambia, remarked, “I will utilize this rare opportunity to interact with my fans by giving them nothing but the best.”

Ultimately, Rokaz reiterated with confidence that many artists currently making waves in the country will be part of the lineup.

The performers list already includes the Black Missionaries band, Anthony Makondetsa, Winter Charge, and DJ Spyda.