The Minister of Labour, Vitumbiko Mumba, has uncovered discrepancies in the weighing scales used for measuring tea leaves at Makandi Tea Estates.

During an inspection, Minister Mumba discovered that one of the scales being used by the estate was faulty and not providing accurate measurements.

Speaking after the visit, Minister Mumba expressed concern over the use of defective weighing equipment, highlighting its potential to disadvantage workers who rely on accurate measurements for fair compensation.

“It is disappointing to find that such practices are happening, especially when workers put in so much effort. This must be addressed immediately,” Mumba said.

The minister also revealed that they have received four formal complaints from other estates in the region, all reporting similar issues regarding the use of inaccurate or faulty scales. These complaints have prompted authorities to begin investigating the matter on a broader scale.

Senior officials accompanying the minister appeared visibly upset with the estate management for allowing such practices to continue. They emphasized the importance of fairness and transparency in dealing with workers and warned estate managers against exploiting employees by using substandard equipment.

Minister Mumba urged all estate owners to ensure that their weighing equipment is regularly inspected and maintained to prevent such issues from recurring. He further stated that any employer found guilty of deliberately using faulty scales would face legal consequences, as such actions undermine workers’ rights and contravene labour laws.

The Ministry of Labour has assured tea estate workers that it will continue monitoring the situation and conducting surprise inspections to ensure compliance with labour standards across all estates in the region.