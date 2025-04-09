A South African court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) permission to sell Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s private jet, valued at R50 million, amid an ongoing extradition and prosecution case; Bushiri has slammed the decision and urged the NPA to reconsider it.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, gave NPA the green light to sell a luxury Bombardier Challenger 604 jet owned by Bushiri, impounded by the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit, and held at Lanseria Airport since Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled South Africa in 2020.

The NPA alleges that the aircraft was acquired using illicit funds, which is a central claim in their investigation. The decision allows the NPA to appoint the National Aircraft Corporation to oversee the sale, with proceeds aimed at supporting ongoing asset recovery efforts linked to Bushiri’s alleged financial crimes.

However, writing on his Facebook page, Bushiri claims the NPA’s decision is unjust, citing that the allegations against him were previously dismissed in Malawi courts.

According to Bushiri, the case involves a forex platform introduced to his church by two individuals who disappeared with church members’ funds. He claims he reimbursed the victims using his resources, totalling over 70 million Rands.

“The NPA’s justification for this action is to recover funds allegedly lost due to crimes I committed, which they claim will be used to compensate victims,” Bushiri said.

“However, I must remind the NPA and the public of the events that transpired in the Malawi courts. The same allegations brought before the Malawi courts were dismissed as ‘mere accusations,’ and the case was removed from the court list.”

Bushiri raises concerns about the fairness and impartiality of the South African justice system, particularly in cases involving foreigners. He alleges that the NPA is pursuing him instead of addressing the real culprits.

Bushiri also accuses South African police officers of extortion and corruption, claiming they demanded 12 million Rands from him under the threat of creating an arrest. He says he presented evidence of this to various authorities, including the South African Rights Commission and the President of the Hawks.

He has since urged the NPA to reconsider its decision and take into account the facts presented. “The sale of my private jet is not only unjust but also seems to be a clear case of persecution. I hope that a thorough review of this matter will be conducted, and justice will be served.”