In Malawi, the deaf community faces significant challenges in accessing banking services, from communication barriers to limited accessibility.

However, the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has taken a crucial step towards promoting financial inclusion by engaging with members of the Malawi National Association of the Deaf (MANAD), Blantyre Branch.

During an exclusive tour of the bank’s operations, MANAD members learned about various departments, including Digital Financial Services, Information Technology, and Customer Care. This initiative aimed to understand the needs of people with hearing impairments and enhance accessibility to banking services.

The bank’s Product Development and Strategy Manager, Weruzani Kunkwenzu, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that it helps expand the customer base, strengthen brand loyalty, ensure compliance with financial inclusion policies, and encourage innovation in accessible banking solutions.

“The aim was to promote financial inclusion, understand the needs of the people with hearing impairment, and enhance accessibility to banking services. This engagement also aligns with the bank’s corporate social responsibility efforts, fostering stronger relationships with diverse customer groups and promoting financial literacy,” said Kunkwenzu.

MANAD’s Blantyre Branch Vice Chairperson, Isaiah Mkwaila, expressed gratitude to the bank for the opportunity, highlighting the challenges faced by the deaf community in understanding institutional operations due to communication barriers.

“We often face challenges in understanding how various institutions operate due to communication barriers. This tour has provided us with a platform to engage directly with the Bank, share our experiences, and suggest ways to improve accessibility.”

Meanwhile, financial institutions in Malawi are being encouraged to draw inspiration from NBM’s initiative, prioritizing financial inclusion and accessibility for individuals with hearing impairments.