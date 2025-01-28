Mzimba District Police have arrested three individuals suspected of producing and selling counterfeit fertilizer, marking a significant step in the fight against fraudulent agro-dealing practices.

The suspects, identified as Bernard Ndelema (46) of Chipala Village in Nkhotakota, Thomas Mapunda (32) of Matope Village in Blantyre, and Clement Makonda (38) of Salamba Village in Kasungu, were reportedly operating under the business names Ben Agro Dealers and Thom and Andy Agro Dealers.

Mariah Banda, the spokesperson for Mzimba Police Station, confirmed the arrests, which took place on the evening of January 27, 2025. The operation followed a tip-off from reliable sources about the sale of counterfeit fertilizer at Mzimba Trading Centre.

“Police investigations uncovered 23 bags of UREA, 18 bags of NPK, and 25 bags of soil, each weighing 70 kilograms,” Banda stated. “The products have been confiscated, and samples have been sent to Lunyangwa Research Station for further analysis.”

In addition to the counterfeit products, the police also seized a machine allegedly used in the manufacturing process.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Mzuzu Magistrate Court, where they will face charges under Section 388 of the Penal Code, as well as violations of Section 6 of the Merchandise Act. They are also charged with unauthorized manufacturing, contrary to Section 29(1) of the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) Act.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to agricultural products.

The arrests are part of a broader initiative to combat illegal agro-dealing, which poses significant risks to farmers and the agricultural sector as a whole