In a world where trust is often temporary, staying alert is our most valuable asset. After a hiatus from releases, veteran musician Billy Kaunda urges us to stay alert with his new song, “Ukhale Tchelu.”

Renowned for his uplifting tracks that blend education and inspiration, Kaunda shifts to a profound gospel theme in this piece, drawing from the wisdom of 2 Timothy 4:14. His message resonates: we must navigate life’s betrayals with grace.

This 5:30-minute song follows a verse-chorus format, opening with a powerful declaration: “Alexander the metalworker did me a great deal of harm.

“The Lord will repay him for what he has done.” This line serves as a poignant reminder that seeking revenge is futile; justice is in God’s hands.

Old music holds immense value, but when blended with contemporary styles, its appeal magnifies. The reggae is instrumental, once labelled “Balaka” reggae, now beautifully intertwines with the Kambwiri Sisters’ backing vocals, symbolizing the essence of the new generation.

A heartfelt thank you to the producers for their exceptional work, P-Kayz for the captivating video, and Viwe Chibwana for the audio.

In a remarkable feat, Kaunda’s song has already garnered over 12,000 YouTube views in less than 24 hours, proving that powerful messages resonate deeply.