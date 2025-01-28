The Eastern Region Football Association (ERFA) is set to hold its elections on Sunday, February 2, 2025, in Mangochi.

One of the main candidates, Harold Kachepatsonga, who is also a board member of Balaka Community Radio, has outlined ambitious plans to improve football in the region. Kachepatsonga is running for the position of General Secretary.

He is passionate about football and has shared a detailed vision to make the Eastern Region a leader in football development in Malawi.

He has pledged to focus on securing sponsorships, improving local leagues, supporting young players, and collaborating closely with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM). “I want the Eastern Region to be known as a football hub,” he said.

His primary goal is to strengthen Division One and Premier League teams by providing the financial and organizational support they need to thrive.

A key aspect of his plan is to secure funding. Kachepatsonga intends to work with businesses, government offices, and non-governmental organizations to bring more resources into regional football.

He believes that offering sponsorships with clear benefits for sponsors will attract more funding. “Sponsorship is essential for football to grow,” he said, adding that better funding will enable teams to compete successfully in Malawi’s top league, the Super League.

Another major focus of Kachepatsonga’s plan is nurturing young talent. He aims to collaborate with FAM to create programs that identify and train talented young players in the region.

He believes this initiative will help develop future football stars and position the Eastern Region as a vital part of Malawi’s football landscape.

As the election date approaches, many people are showing enthusiasm for Kachepatsonga’s ideas.

Football fans and stakeholders are hopeful that his leadership could bring positive changes and elevate the Eastern Region to become a strong force in Malawian football.