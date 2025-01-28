The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has suspended six employees from duty, pending further investigations into various allegations of misconduct.

According to an administrative notice issued by MRA Commissioner General Daniel D. Daka, the suspended employees include Ralph Banda, Deputy Commissioner, Domestic Taxes Technical, Grade C1, who is accused of conducting a tax appeal hearing contrary to the provisions of the law. Enock Hapala, Manager, Domestic Taxes Technical, Grade C3, faces similar allegations.

Additionally, Rodgers Mapando, Finance Officer, Mchinji, Grade E3, has been suspended for allegedly reporting to work whilst drunk. Dennis Chitekwe, Driver, Administration, Grade F3S, is accused of failing to execute lawful instructions.

Two revenue officers, Emily Aironi and Agatha Alexander, both from the Audit, Domestic Taxes Blantyre Station, have been suspended for allegedly demanding money from taxpayers to reduce their tax liability.

The MRA emphasized that the suspension does not imply guilt, but rather allows for thorough investigations to determine the next course of action, which may include disciplinary hearings. The authority urges all staff members to cooperate with the investigations.