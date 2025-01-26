Ekhaya shop has acknowledged and respected the Malawi Bureau of Standards’ (MBS) decision to temporarily close two of its shops.

Last week, Ekhaya shop was left with egg on its face after MBS temporarily closed its Kanengo and Olympic Mall shops on January 21 and 22, 2025, due to non-compliance with public health and safety standards.

The closure was part of MBS’ efforts to ensure public health and safety. Ekhaya Farm Foods took the matter seriously and worked closely with MBS to address concerns raised during the inspection.

In a statement, Ekhaya has reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to MBS standards and ensuring its operations meet the highest levels of compliance. The company continuously reviews and improves its processes to align with regulatory requirements.

“At Ekhaya Farm Foods, we take this matter very seriously. We are fully committed to adhering to all MBS standards and ensuring that our operations meet the highest levels of compliance,” states Ekhaya.

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) recently conducted inspections in Lilongwe, Blantyre, and Mzuzu, resulting in the sealing of several non-compliant shops Including Ekhaya’s two shops. However, following corrective actions taken by the shop owners, many of these shops have since been reopened.

MBS has been working closely with the affected businesses to ensure that they meet the required standards, and the reopening of these shops is a testament to the bureau’s commitment to promoting fair trade and protecting consumer rights.