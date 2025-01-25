Karonga Police is keeping in custody a 37-year-old man, Sute Mwenefumbo, for allegedly being found in possession of counterfeit bank notes amounting to K30,000 in the district.

Confirming the development with Malawi24, Karonga Police Public Relations Officer Constable Margret Msiska said the suspect, who was lodging at one of the motels in the district, paid K10,000 in K5,000 bank notes for a K6,000 room and was given change.

“The receptionist became suspicious of the bank notes and immediately reported the matter to the Police.

“When police detectives arrived at the motel to pursue the tip-off, Sute was already in the hands of community members after it was discovered that he had used another suspicious K5,000 bank note to buy beer at a nearby bottle store.

“Police searched the suspect and found two more K5,000 counterfeit bank notes, bringing the total amount to K30,000. The seized notes bore different serial numbers”, she said.

Msiska added that investigations are underway to trace the source of the counterfeit notes, which will be sent to the Reserve Bank of Malawi for analysis.

Sute Mwenefumbo, who hails from Kwiyula Village, Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga District, is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of selling articles bearing designs of currency and possession of counterfeit bank notes, contrary to Section 382 of the Penal Code.

By Wakisa Myamba