The inaugural week of the TNM Super League has been a thrilling spectacle, marked by stunning upsets, nail-biting finishes, and impressive displays from top contenders, with Creck Sporting being the biggest victim.

The season got off to a fiery start on Saturday, April 5, 2025, with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets dealing a 1-0 defeat to defending champions Silver Strikers, sending a clear message that they’re a force to be reckoned with this season.

Newly promoted Ekhaya FC announced their arrival in style, edging Mighty Tigers 2-0 and proving they’re more than just newcomers. MAFCO FC also made a winning start, narrowly beating Chitipa United 1-0.

Sunday’s action-packed matches brought more drama, with Mighty Wanderers unleashing a 3-1 thrashing on Blue Eagles, showcasing their potent attacking prowess. Kamuzu Barracks edged Mzuzu City Hammers 3-1, Karonga United piped Civil Service United 1-0, and Moyale Barracks took down Songwe Border United with the same scoreline.

But the week belonged to Dedza Dynamos, who stormed to the top of the league table with a convincing 4-1 win over Creck Sporting Club. This masterful performance earned them a goal difference of +3, with Kamuzu Barracks, Mighty Wanderers, and Ekhaya FC hot on their heels, each boasting a goal difference of +2.

As the league gains momentum, it’s clear that every team is gunning for victory, and the competition is set to be fierce. With an abundance of talent on display, fans are in for a treat.