National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has awarded seven sports journalists for their outstanding coverage of the fourth edition of the Mo626 College Basketball Tournament. The awards ceremony took place at Sunbird Ku Chawe Hotel in Zomba on Friday.

Ronald Mpaso of Times Group dominated the awards, clinching the Best Newspaper Reporter and second-Best Radio Reporter accolades. Solomon Manda of the Nation Newspaper was the runner-up in the Print category, while Bright Kanyama took second place in the radio section.

Chirwa (R) presenting an award to Tiyesi (L)

Amin Mussa of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) won the Best Television Reporter award, followed by Mabvuto Kambuwe of Times Television. Richard Tiyesi of Timveni was named the Best Online Reporter, with Eric Chiputula of Atlas Malawi as the runner-up.

Each winner received K500,000, while runners-up took home K350,000.

NBM plc Mobile and eMoney Manager Enala Chirwa praised the media’s role in promoting the tournament. “The media enabled the tournament to have a nationwide reach, showcasing the talent and determination of college basketball teams across the country.”

Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) Vice General Secretary Eddah Mkombezi commended NBM plc for recognizing the journalists. “These journalists help us market the game of basketball, and this recognition will energize them to provide even better coverage in the future.”

Amin Mussa hailed NBM plc for the recognition, saying it would motivate him to provide in-depth coverage of the tournament. “As journalists, our role is not just to publicize the tournament, but to grow the game through our analyses and commentaries.”

NBM plc sponsors the Mo626 College Basketball Tournament to the tune of K450 million for three years. The fourth edition of the tournament was won by Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) Men and Women teams in October last year.