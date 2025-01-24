NBS Bank has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming one of the few companies listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) to reach a market capitalization of K1 trillion as of January 22, 2025.

The bank’s share price experienced a significant surge, rising from K275.44 per share on January 16 to K316.75 per share by the close of market trading on Wednesday. This impressive increase represents a wealth gain of K41.31 per share for investors within just a few trading days, highlighting the growing confidence in the bank’s performance and long-term prospects.

Reacting to the achievement, NBS Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Kwanele Ngwenya, described the milestone as a testament to the bank’s resilience and strategic direction. “Our achievement of reaching a market capitalization milestone of 1 trillion Kwacha is not just a number; it marks a significant moment for us all,” Ngwenya said.

Ngwenya attributed the bank’s success to the effectiveness of its strategy, the dedication of its team, and the trust of its stakeholders. “These achievements are not merely numbers on a balance sheet. They represent the realization of a vision to create a financially resilient and forward-looking institution that delivers value to its stakeholders,” he explained.

Renowned stock market investor Benedicto Nkhoma noted that the growth in NBS Bank’s share price reflects broader investor confidence in Malawi’s banking sector. “The achievement means that in the current environment where inflation is above 30%, shareholders, especially pension funds, are cushioned from loss of value of their investment,” Nkhoma said.

Nkhoma added that the milestone is an indication of the goodwill the bank is enjoying from stakeholders, which is expected to attract more customers and increase expectations for customer experience.

As NBS Bank continues to break records, its CEO, Ngwenya, expressed confidence and excitement for the road ahead, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to delivering value and contributing meaningfully to Malawi’s economic future.