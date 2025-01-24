The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has emphasized the significant role the gaming and lottery industry plays in contributing to the country’s economic growth and social development.

Speaking during an interface with members of the Nyika Media Club at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel, Acting Director General Owen Chuma commended media practitioners for their efforts in raising awareness about responsible gambling and addressing misconceptions surrounding the industry.

“We recognize the media as a key partner in helping us sensitize the public on responsible gambling while also demystifying the industry,” said Chuma.

He added, “Through our strategic plan, we are building partnerships with world-class gaming and lotteries brands like Betway and Triple 8 to enhance the industry’s standards and reputation.”

Public Relations Officer Nancy Malata outlined MAGLA’s regulatory mandate under the Gaming and Lotteries Act of 2022.

“Our role is to license and regulate all gaming institutions across the country, ensuring that operators comply with the law,” Malata explained.

She also highlighted the industry’s impact on employment and the broader economy. “So far, the gaming and lotteries sector has created 3,000 direct jobs and an additional 3,000 indirect jobs,” Malata noted.

Malata further appealed to the public to embrace the industry’s contribution. “We urge people to stop demonizing the gaming, lottery, and betting sector. It significantly supports cultural and tourism development in Malawi,” she said.

Currently, Malawi has five operational casinos located in the central and southern regions, with plans to establish a sixth in Mzuzu.

“The new casino will bring additional entertainment and economic opportunities to the northern region,” Chuma remarked, underscoring the sector’s potential for growth and regional development.

NMC Chairperson Feston Malekezo pledged that journalists will help educate communities on responsible gambling to prevent gaming-related issues.

“MAGLA has informed us about many things we didn’t know,” Malekezo said. “As journalists, we must protect our communities.”

He added, “We’ve learned about responsible gambling and the dangers of irresponsibility, including mental health issues and suicides. MAGLA provides support, but people need to know this, and it’s our role to spread the message.”

Malekezo emphasized the need to educate gamblers. “People should gamble for fun, not as a source of income. They must use money they can afford to lose. Treating gambling as a way to earn a living is disastrous,” he warned.