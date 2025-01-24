Communities and members of the Kandoli Youth Organization (KAYO) in Chinguluwe, Nkhata Bay District, are demanding that the organization’s Executive Director, Edruce Mwaononga, return all organizational assets, including an office that was allegedly sold to a private individual for K2 million.

Concerned community members and KAYO youth representatives told Malawi24 that the organization had received K7.5 million in funding from the Tilitonse Fund Organization. The funds were intended for the construction of an office in Chinguluwe to support the organization’s operations and activities.

However, allegations have surfaced that Mwaononga misused the funds and sold the office without consulting the organization’s members or the local community. This has sparked outrage among beneficiaries and stakeholders, who are now demanding full accountability and the immediate return of the organization’s assets.

“We want transparency in how the funds were used. The office was built for the benefit of the community and youth, and we cannot allow it to be sold off without explanation,” said a concerned community member.

When Malawi24 reached out to Mwaononga for comment, he responded angrily, saying, “Iwe mtolankhani, ndimakuziwa, ndipo you can do whatever you want to do. Don’t call me again and don’t dare talk to me,” before abruptly ending the call.

The affected community members and KAYO representatives are now calling on relevant authorities, including the Tilitonse Fund Organization and local government officials, to investigate the matter and ensure justice is served.

As tensions continue to rise, community leaders are urging residents to remain calm while legal channels are pursued to recover the organization’s property and clarify how the funds were managed.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more details emerge.