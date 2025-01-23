The Malawi Red Cross Society’s Integrated Community Based Health Project (ICBHP), which was being implemented in the areas of three T/As Chiwere, Nkukula and Msakambewa, is phasing out in Dowa district by January end-2025.

The project started in 2022 with an overall goal of improving the health status of communities in the areas of three T/As through access to health and WASH services. By 2034, community members will be improving their health and hygiene behaviour by applying good hygiene and nutrition practices.

The project targeted 348,941 people, which included pregnant women and children, In the focusing areas of Health and Nutrition, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and capacity building. It has conducted training of 150 volunteers in selected key health and WASH topics, among others.

The organization’s District Coordinator for Dowa, Maureen Mwakanema, said the project has facilitated community-based cooking demonstrations and food displays using locally available foods and refresher training of Care Group members and Health Care Workers on management.

Mwakanema said the project has drilled and rehabilitated boreholes, including fencing, training of Area Mechanics and Water Point Committees and conducting volunteer household visits for information dissemination to areas such as Kanyumbu, Mazulungwi, Chalunda and Ngubane of the areas of T/AS Chiwere, Nkukula and Msakambewa in the district.

She said so far, the project has registered remarkable achievements, such as some communities providing meals to clinic staff and volunteers working with Village Health Committees and Community Health Action Groups, among others.

“Some communities have constructed a clinic shelter and latrines at Mkanthama in the area of Senior Chief Msakambewa, Care Groups conducting cooking demonstrations on their own with Water Point Committees signing agreements with Area Mechanics on major repairs of Boreholes,” said Mwakanema.

However, Mwakanema said the project met some challenges in the course of implementation, such as the devaluation of the local currency, shortage of drugs at the main Dowa District Hospital, the topography of Dowa affected borehole drillings, and prolonged rains affected latrines constructions.

Mwakanema said the project has learnt that coordination is key to community engagement ownership of the project, and project sustainability.

In her remarks, Dowa District Council’s Water Development Officer Fanny Muula said the council appreciates the impact of the project on the communities of the district, expressing commitment to continue working with the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) for the good of the people of Dowa.