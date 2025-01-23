Police in Dowa have arrested nine Ethiopian nationals for allegedly residing at the Dzaleka Refugee Camp without proper documentation.

The individuals aged between 16 and 23 were arrested following a tip-off from concerned citizens.

Dowa Police Officer-in-Charge Almakio Daka received information indicating that certain Ethiopians residing in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp were harbouring fellow nationals who lacked valid travel documents.

Acting on this intelligence, the OC and his team conducted a search of a suspected residence within the camp.

The search led to the discovery of the nine individuals concealed within the home of Tsadat Tseleka, a 24-year-old Ethiopian national.

Upon questioning, the suspects were unable to provide documentation verifying their legal stay in Malawi.

The detainees are scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges levelled against them.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to identify and apprehend any additional individuals involved in harbouring illegal immigrants.

By Alice Sitima