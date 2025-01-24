A Malawian police officer, John Mwenye has died after being hit by a motorcycle in Mchinji district.

Reports indicate that the 26-year-old police officer was hit by a motorcycle while on duty on Thursday.

According to National Police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya, Mwenye was hit at around 4 pm at Makiyeli when the driver of the motorcycle, Lawrence Mwale, was heading in the direction of Kamwendo from Mchinji Boma on the Mchinji-Lilongwe (M12) road, with a passenger.

“The motorcyclist hit the officer who was standing on the offside of the road, in the line of duty, and due to the impact, Mwenye sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Mchinji District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, the driver and the passenger had minor bruises and were also rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

Mwenye hailed from Mbedza Village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district.