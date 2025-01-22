Chiefs in Karonga District have commended the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for its street naming project, describing it as timely and essential for improving the ease of locating areas within the district.

Speaking during the National Addressing System (NAS) awareness meeting organized by MACRA on Wednesday, Senior Chief Kalonga praised the initiative, stating that it will significantly reduce the challenges faced by the public in tracing locations.

“With this street naming project, people will no longer struggle to locate or trace places,” he said.

He further urged religious leaders, traditional authorities, and non-governmental organizations to collaborate in raising awareness and educating the public about the importance of the project.

He emphasized the need for the community to take ownership of the initiative by ensuring the street signs are not vandalized.

During the awareness meeting, Burnet Namacha, the Deputy Director of Postal Services at MACRA, outlined the importance of street names and postcodes in improving navigation and address identification.

He noted that MACRA has introduced postcodes nationwide, with the digits reflecting the regional location of an area.

By Wakisa Myamba