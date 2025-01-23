The Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) is poised for increased productivity and growth, following a recent awards ceremony that recognized the outstanding contributions of its staff members.

The special recognition is expected to boost morale and motivation among employees, ultimately driving business growth and excellence at the utility service provider. The special awards ceremony, presided over by outgoing Board Chairperson Brown Mpinganjira, honored top managers and junior staff for their dedication and hard work.

This comes after SRWB also scooped the top position in the Social Protection Category and secured second position in the industrial relations and employee engagement category of the 2024 Employer of the Year awards by the Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM).

At the recent ceremony, several SRWB staff members received individual awards, including CEO Duncan Chambamba, who was recognized for Exceptional and Impactful Leadership. Other awardees included Andrew Kacheyo for Long Service and Exceptional Dedication, Engineer Maxin Saulosi and Kirei Msusa for Extraordinary Integrity, and Annie Phweya as Dedicated Employee.

Chief executive officer Duncan Chambamba expressed his commitment to fostering a conducive working environment, upholding an open-door policy that encourages transparency and open communication. This approach, he emphasized, would ensure mutual benefits for all parties involved.

SRWB has been registering significant growth, with revenue exceeding K17 billion last year. The board is set to commission a new water and bottling plant in Zomba later this year.