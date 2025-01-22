The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has lashed out at activist Undule Mwakasungula, urging him to stop supporting the current administration’s “failed agenda.” The criticism comes after Mwakasungula trashed former President Peter Mutharika’s recent national address.

Mwakasungula claimed only the current president can deliver a national address and that Malawi’s struggles aren’t solely due to President Chakwera’s leadership. However, the DPP disagreed, stating Mutharika’s address aimed to highlight critical governance failures and challenges facing Malawians.

The party emphasized Mutharika’s right and responsibility to speak on national issues, urging critics to focus on the address’s substance, including economic struggles, hunger, and poor governance.

“We implore Mr Mwakasungula not to dwell on his past or serve as a mere puppet for the current administration’s failed agenda. Instead, we encourage him to adopt the role of a progressive and independent activist who prioritizes the well-being of Malawi and puts the interests of the nation above all else,” DPP stated.

The party further accused the current administration of mishandling the economy, resulting in a staggering 33% inflation rate and a severe shortage of foreign currency, with the country also facing unprecedented levels of hunger.