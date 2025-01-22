A stakeholders meeting held on Tuesday in Balaka has yielded a breakthrough, with concerned local communities and government officials agreeing on a 30-day ultimatum to resolve the outstanding concerns surrounding Portland Cement Ltd’s land acquisition in Ng’onga, in the district.

Alinane Ndanga, representing the concerned communities, voiced dissatisfaction with the compensation package offered by Portland Cement, alleging that the community was initially promised a certain amount but ultimately received 30% less, attributed to an error in the initial disclosures.

“We are not satisfied with the compensation package, as it is inadequate for us to purchase a new piece of land and build our homes,” Ndanga said. “Furthermore, we are experiencing severe environmental challenges, including excessive noise, water pollution, and siltation, which are significantly impacting our lives. So, we have given them 30 days to address these issues and find a resolution.”

Tamanya Harawa, Balaka District Commissioner, acknowledged the concerns and outlined a plan to address them, which includes seeking guidance from the Minister of Lands on how to address the issue of 30% deductions in compensation for the first phase and redo the evaluation to sort out omissions. Harawa during the meeting.

“We will also set a task force that is going to look at the claims of environmental pollution as well as obstructions and some harm to community rights and the local health system,” he said.

Harawa has since instructed the concerned communities to provide him with the names of individuals who allegedly intimidated or threatened them, as well as those who received compensation despite not owning land in the area, an allegation which came out during the meeting.

Violet Vilili, Portland Cement’s Head of Marketing, Administration and Corporate Affairs, assured stakeholders that the company has been guided by government offices and has complied with relevant regulations.

“We have been guided by various government offices. So all our operations, our engagements and our actions have been guided and we have been complying with the various guidance from the various institutions that we have worked with,” Vilili said.

Sylvester Namiwa, Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), praised the meeting, noting that the District Commissioner and other authorities have finally heard the concerns of the affected locals directly.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the prospects for change, but rest assured that we will not waver in our pursuit of justice. The affected communities are not relocating voluntarily, and therefore, they must receive fair and honest compensation to enable them to rebuild their lives elsewhere. Offering a meagre K700,000 is woefully inadequate, as they can’t construct new homes with such a paltry sum,” said Namiwa.

DC Harawa had convened the stakeholder’s meeting following a letter from CDEDI, which demanded an immediate halt to Portland Cement LTD’s mining operations at Ng’onga Hill amid contentious compensation and relocation disputes.