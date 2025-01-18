Malawian musician Onesimus is already making waves in the music industry, just a few weeks into the new year. The sensational artist has been nominated for two prestigious awards in Rwanda, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting year.

Onesimus took to his Facebook page to share the exciting news with his fans. “2025 started on a great note! We’ve received two nominations from Rwanda. Young Achievers African Awards 2025 – Best Young Achiever Artist of the Year – Music Video of the Year,” he wrote.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in April in Kigali, Rwanda, where Onesimus will take to the stage to perform live.

This nomination comes on the heels of an incredible 2024 for Onesimus, who bagged an impressive nine international and local awards. This achievement cemented his place in history as the first Malawian artist to achieve this milestone.

Onesimus’s success is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. His unique sound and style have resonated with fans across the continent, earning him recognition and accolades.

As the music industry looks forward to another exciting year, all eyes are on Onesimus to see what he has in store for his fans. With two nominations already under his belt, 2025 is shaping up to be another remarkable year for this talented Malawian artist.