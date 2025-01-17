The government, through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, has closed Chaminade Marianist Secondary School in Lilongwe based on administering corporal punishment and governance issues.

The Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Mphatso Nkuonera confirmed the news to Malawi24 and described the use of corporal punishment as an act that is archaic and against the laws of the country.

“The ministry has indeed closed Chaminade Marianist Secondary School for administering corporal punishment; as you are aware, this act is against the laws of the country, and the closure is effective immediately,” Nkuonera said.

Chaminade Marianist Secondary School becomes the first school to be closed by the Ministry in 2025 for failing to comply with the laws of the country.