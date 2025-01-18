Pupils at Mkoloka Primary School in Nkhata Bay District face serious health risks due to the lack of clean water. The school, located in the area of Traditional Authority Kabunduli, has been without a reliable water supply for two years. As a result, students and teachers are forced to depend on untreated river water for drinking and other daily activities.

The school’s water facility broke down two years ago and has not been repaired since. Despite repeated appeals to authorities, including the local Member of Parliament, no action has been taken to address the issue.

Donald Nondo, a teacher at the school, expressed his frustration with the ongoing crisis.

“We have written to many offices, including our Member of Parliament, but nothing has been done for two years. It’s disheartening to rely on river water, especially as a teacher,” he said.

The situation is worsened by inadequate sanitation facilities. The school has only two toilets for over 300 pupils. These makeshift toilets, constructed by the local community, are insufficient, forcing many children to use the bushes near the school. This raises further concerns about hygiene and the potential spread of diseases.

Parents and community members have repeatedly called on their Member of Parliament, Julius Chione Mwase, to intervene. Although Mwase has acknowledged the issue and promised to assist, his commitments remain unfulfilled.

Parents are increasingly worried about their children’s health and education.

“Our children’s health and education are at risk,” said one concerned parent. “We need immediate help to solve these problems.”

The crisis at Mkoloka Primary School highlights a broader issue of inadequate access to clean water and proper sanitation in rural Malawi. For the pupils, every day without action increases the risks to their health and education.

Community leaders are now urging the government and non-governmental organizations to step in and address the water and sanitation challenges.

Without immediate intervention, the children of Mkoloka Primary School will continue to face avoidable health risks, jeopardizing their well-being and future opportunities.