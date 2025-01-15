For the first time since taking office, Malawi’s government under President Lazarus Chakwera has openly acknowledged the national challenges the country is facing, signalling a shift in its approach to public accountability.

In a recent statement, Information Minister Moses Kunkuyu revealed that the government recognizes the ongoing difficulties, including economic struggles and governance issues, as voiced by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) during a meeting with President Chakwera.

The PAC, which represents civil society and religious groups, has been outspoken about these concerns, emphasizing the worsening economic hardship, growing corruption, and the erosion of democratic values.

Minister Kunkuyu confirmed that the government is aware of these challenges, marking a key moment in the relationship between the administration and the public.

This meeting with the PAC was particularly significant, as it provided a platform for civil society leaders and religious groups to express their frustrations with the current situation.

Although the government has not outlined specific actions to address these concerns, this admission is a crucial step toward fostering dialogue and exploring possible reforms.

Citizens and civil society organizations have long been calling for a more responsive government, and this acknowledgment by the administration could signal the beginning of a more transparent conversation about Malawi’s future.