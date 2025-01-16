In a stunning twist, the Malawi National Football Team, the Flames, have been thrown a lifeline to qualify for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals.

After initially withdrawing from the CHAN qualifiers, the Flames are back in the game, battling for one of the two remaining slots against six other heavyweight nations.

The stage is set for an epic showdown as the Flames clash with Algeria, Egypt, Comoros, The Gambia, South Africa, and Gabon in the playoffs. The stakes are high, with the two victorious teams earning a spot in Group C alongside Uganda, Guinea, and Niger.

For the Flames, this is a chance to etch their name in history books. Malawi has never qualified for the CHAN finals, and a successful qualification would be a monumental achievement for the team.

With the competition exclusively featuring local-based players, the Flames have a unique opportunity to showcase their skills and make a statement on the continental stage.

The playoffs will be a baptism by fire for the Flames, but they’re ready to seize this second chance and leave their mark on the CHAN tournament.