The Lilongwe First Grade Magistrate’s Court sitting on January 14, 2025, has convicted and sentenced 26-year-old Steven Chitsotso to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery.

According to Kawale Police Deputy PRO Prisca Kuyere, State Prosecutor Sub Inspector James Luwani told the court that during the night of 30-31 December 2024 the convict assaulted Blessings Kaunda, a Prison warder severely with a metal bar and robbed him of cash amounting to K68,000 at Kawale trading centre

“Luwani proceeded to say that the victim was admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital, where he was receiving medical treatment.

“During court proceedings, Chitsotso pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him; however, in mitigation, begged for leniency, citing that he is a first offender,” she explained.

Kuyere further stated that, in his submission, Luwani prayed for stiffer punishment, stating that cases of robbery are rampant in the city. Therefore, a stiffer punishment will deter other would-be offenders.

“Magistrate Charles Phiri concurred with the state and sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery contrary to section 300 as it reads with section 301 of the Penal Code,” explained Kuyere.

Chitsotso hails from Pengapenga Village, Traditional Authority Njolomole in the Ntcheu district.