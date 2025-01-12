In a bid to strengthen ties and enhance public confidence, Mzimba Police have commended journalists in the district for their ethical and professional reporting practices.

This recognition was made during a gathering organized by the Hora Press Club at Airport Lodge, where media practitioners and law enforcement officials celebrated their collaborative achievements.

Superintendent Thomson Kayira, responsible for General Duties at Mzimba Police Station, highlighted the media’s crucial role in upholding justice by respecting judicial processes.

He emphasized that their commitment to responsible reporting has been instrumental in ensuring fairness and transparency in the justice system.

“The media’s adherence to court protocols and ethical reporting has significantly contributed to protecting judicial integrity. Such partnerships between the media and police are key to maintaining public trust and ensuring accurate information dissemination,” Kayira remarked.

The event also featured contributions from Joel Phiri, the District Information Officer and spokesperson for the M’mbelwa District Council. Representing the District Commissioner, Phiri reiterated the council’s dedication to supporting the media.

He noted the council’s financial assistance of K170,000 to the Hora Press Club and pledged continued collaboration in various activities.

“As a council, we are committed to working hand-in-hand with the media to ensure effective communication and public awareness. This partnership is essential for community development,” Phiri said.

Hora Press Club Chairperson Ephraim Mkali Banda reflected on the club’s journey from a simple idea to an established media organization.

He encouraged local journalists to join the club, emphasizing the benefits of professional growth, unity, and networking opportunities. Banda also revealed the club’s initiative to set up journalism clubs in schools across the district, aiming to nurture young writing talent.

“The success of the Hora Press Club is proof of what we can achieve through collective effort. I invite journalists to join us in building a vibrant and supportive media community,” Banda stated.

The event served as a platform for stakeholders to celebrate their achievements and discuss ways to further strengthen their collaboration.

It underscored the vital role of a strong media-police partnership in promoting accurate reporting and fostering trust within the community.

By Flora Banda