Details surrounding the arrest of Marcelline Kaunda are coming to light, revealing a dramatic social media feud with Lonjezo Sawasawa that spiralled out of control. Kaunda was arrested by Malawi Police after a series of heated online exchanges.

Kaunda is accused of posting inflammatory comments on social media, allegedly urging men to sexually assault Sawasawa without her consent over unpaid loans.

In retaliation, Sawasawa reportedly branded Kaunda a witch and accused her of killing her own sister to gain wealth.

Marcelline Kaunda of Phalombe Sweetness fame arrested

Malawi24 could not independently verify who initiated the feud, but both accusations—instigating rape and witchcraft allegations—are serious offences under Malawian law.

Loan shark activities, which are also believed to be at the heart of this dispute, add another layer of complexity and illegality to the case’s legal quagmire.

Marcelline Kaunda, who reportedly sells herbs marketed for sexual enhancement, has been charged with cybercrime.

This is a developing story; please check back on this page for updates as more details emerge.