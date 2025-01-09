The credibility of President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration is under fierce scrutiny as Malawi faces a worsening fuel crisis. Public frustration has reached boiling point after Energy Minister Ibrahim Matola assured the nation on 3 January 2025 that “ngambwingambwi” fuel would flow by 9 January.

In a detailed statement, Matola confidently declared:

“The vessel carrying this maiden consignment, MT High Freedom, arrived at the port of Tanga in Tanzania on 29 December 2024. Offloading of the fuel began on 1 January 2025 and was expected to be completed by 3 January. The first fuel tankers were scheduled to arrive in Malawi by 9 January 2025. A total of 1,409 truckloads will be required to bring the fuel into the country, and both Malawian and foreign transporters have been engaged to ensure timely delivery.”

However, today’s grim reality tells a different story. NOCMA (National Oil Company of Malawi) issued a statement urgently calling for transporters, contradicting Matola’s assurances and highlighting the ongoing fuel shortage that has left the country dry.

This glaring disconnect between the government’s promises and the harsh realities has left Malawians angry and disillusioned. Critics are branding Matola’s remarks as part of a calculated campaign of deception, accusing the administration of feeding the public hollow promises to mask its inefficiencies.

The fuel crisis has now become a symbol of the administration’s failure to match words with action. With the 2025 elections looming, this debacle threatens to further erode public confidence in Chakwera’s leadership, painting a bleak picture of the government’s ability to handle the nation’s critical needs.