The Youth Alive Mchinji says it is concerned about the escalating trend of political arrests and intimidation in Malawi, saying these actions are undermining democratic values, breach fundamental human rights, and tarnish Malawi’s reputation on the international stage.

On Monday, the Malawi Police Service (MPS) arrested Joseph Mwanamvekha –the former Finance Minister during the reign of Arthur Peter Mutharika and four others, over the misappropriation of K447.5 billion through the Salima Sugar Company and Greenbelt Initiative.

A Warrant of Arrest was granted to Blantyre City South East constituency legislator Sameer Suleman for raising concerns about government mercenaries allegedly wanting to assassinate him and as this is not enough, a warrant of arrest has also been granted to Norman Paulosi Chisale for allegedly inciting violence and giving false information to the public that the Police wants to arrest former President and DPP leader, Mutharika.

Social media has alerted UTM President Dr Dalitso Kabambe is next to be granted an Arrest Warrant for allegedly cooking up figures to the IMF and World Bank that Malawi’s economy is moving towards the right path.

The DPP has condemned in the strongest terms possible the arrests of its senior members, describing their arrests by police as an act of intimidation by the MCP government to silence the opposition parties.

Writing in a statement dated 6th January 2025, signed by Luciano Milala, Youth Alive Mchinji Executive Director, the organization has reminded the MCP government that the individuals being targeted for arrests have followers and such actions could inflame tensions and lead to unrest.

The Youth Alive has advised the police not to allow themselves to be used as tools by politicians observing that these current in government will one day be out of power and they will be answerable for their actions.

“The consequences of these continued political arrests and intimidations are dire; families of these victims could sue the government for false imprisonment and defamation potentially leading to compensation claims,” reads the statement in part.

The Youth Alive Mchinji has finally urged the Government of Malawi to immediately cease all politically motivated arrests and detentions must be based on credible evidence and conducted in strict adherence to the Republican Constitution.