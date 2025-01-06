Police in Lilongwe have arrested former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha, who is also the vice president for DPP in the Southern region.

The lawyer for Mwanamvekha, Kalekeni Kaphale, has confirmed the arrest.

Police have also arrested three other people which are, Former MERA CEO Collins Magalasi, Former SPC Lloyd Muhara and former secretary to the treasury Cliff Chiunda.

According to Kaphale the arrest of Mwanamvekha and the three others is related to issues concerning the greenbelt initiative.

Kaphale said, Mwanamveka and Chiunda are currently being held at Area 3 police station, while Muhara and Magalasi are giving statements to fiscal police at Area 6.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya is yet to comment on the developments.