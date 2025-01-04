Nepman, a Malawian-American-based musician, has released a new song calling on citizens to engage in the upcoming 2025 general elections on September 16th. The artist, who boosted his visibility in 2022 with the hit “Ng’ona za m’mabango,” addresses current issues like inflation in Malawi in his music.

Through his official Facebook page, Nepman dropped his new song last night, accompanied by a video of him washing dishes and captioned, ‘Mongokumbusana, vote ndimumtima,’ which translates to ‘the vote lies in the heart.’

Like a gentle breeze that stirs the leaves, his message encourages reflection among listeners.

The 2:46-minute trac,k which has not been named, delivers an impactful message to the Malawian community for the upcoming tripartite elections.

It advocates for wise voting for the President, Members of Parliament, and Councillors while encouraging vulnerable individuals to participate in the electoral process, affirming their rights.

Young people who have just turned 18 and senior citizens are also urged to take part because, as the saying goes, “Every vote counts.”

To combat corruption, Nepman has cautioned citizens against selling their national identification cards and voting registration certificates.

He has also reminded political parties not to exchange money for votes, emphasizing the importance of integrity in the electoral process.

His words resonate like a beacon leading vessels through turbulent waters, highlighting the need for honesty and accountability.

Despite being abroad, Nepman connects his musical contributions to patriotic citizenship and demonstrates a commitment to social responsibility, showcasing the essence of his artistry.

Yes, indeed, sweet things last early. In this short song, a powerful message is conveyed through a slow, traditional instrumental and his unique voice, known from the hit ‘Nalero.’

Through this effort, he emphasizes that ‘the pen is mightier than the sword,’ harnessing his artistry to inspire change and foster civic engagement.