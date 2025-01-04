George Kasakula, the Director General of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), is under fire for the remarks he made on the Timvetse program on January 2, 2025.

Many Malawians feel his comments about two political leaders were inappropriate and divisive.

During the program, Kasakula stated:

“Peter Mutharika is too old to lead the country and would just sleep at State House, while Dalitso Kabambe cannot be trusted because he stole the party he is leading.”

These remarks have sparked outrage among Malawians, who believe Kasakula misused his position at the taxpayer-funded public broadcaster. Critics argue his comments were unprofessional and undermined MBC’s credibility.

James Adawaza Banda, a 78-year-old from Mandezu in Nkhata Bay, expressed his disappointment:

“It’s upsetting to hear such comments from the MBC Director General. He should apologize. Everyone has the right to run for office, and he should stop belittling others.”

Dorothy Chiwaya from Area 23 in Lilongwe emphasized the importance of impartiality:

“Kasakula is turning MBC into a biased station. This is unacceptable because MBC is funded by taxpayers and should represent all Malawians equally.”

The incident has sparked debates about the responsibility of public institutions and their leaders to promote unity and professionalism. Many are calling for an investigation into Kasakula’s conduct and urging public officials to maintain neutrality in their roles.

Kasakula has not yet responded to the criticism. Meanwhile, the controversy has renewed demands for reforms to ensure that MBC remains non-partisan and serves all citizens fairly.