A coalition of faith leaders in Malawi, under the banner of the Interfaith Forum for Peace, Justice, and Dialogue (IFPJD), has expressed deep concerns over the state of governance and politics in the country under the watch of President Lazarus Chakwera.

In a statement co-signed by General Secretary Bishop Dr. Mchenga and First Deputy Chairman Reverend Dr. Howard Matiya Nkhoma, the IFPJD highlighted several pressing issues affecting the nation. These include hunger, political intolerance, irregularities in the lead-up to general elections, and executive actions and responses.

The faith leaders also weighed in on the recent plane crash inquiry, commending President Chakwera and the government for initiating the investigation. However, they condemned the criticisms and derogatory remarks directed at Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, who had expressed discontent with the outcomes of the inquiry. The Malawi Defence Force plane, which crashed in the Chikangawa forest on June 10 last year, claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

The IFPJD threw its support behind the archbishop, denouncing the “unwarranted and uncalled-for” attacks from the government and individuals masquerading as faith leaders.

“The IFPDJ categorically, unequivocally, solidly and emphatically shares the sentiments of the Archbishop as a further inherent right of the clergy to guide its flock at all times.

“We, therefore condemn all criticisms and whatever inappropriate and derogatory words or opinions that have been or continue to be directed to the Archbishop by both government and the individuals or groups masquerading as faith leaders by their own volition or as agents or cohorts of some private, officials, political or state quarters,” reads part of the statement.

There was no immediate comment from chief government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu as we went to press.

Formed in 2019, the IFPJD brings together diverse faith leaders to promote tolerance, coexistence, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.