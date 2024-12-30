Bangwe Seventh Day Adventist Church has challenged the South Malawi Conference’s decision to dissolve the branch from the SDA church.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, Patrick Raphael, Senior Church Elder at Bangwe SDA Church emphasized that the branch remains a legitimate SDA organ and will continue to operate as such. “Our worship has not been shaken, it remains intact, and we continue to exist as Bangwe SDA Church,” he said.

Raphael argued that the conference’s decision does not affect the church’s ownership of its premises or its right to worship. “We erected the premises, and we know the procedures to be followed. We will continue to worship here, and if the leadership disown us, surely God will be our headquarters,” he stated.

The church’s defiance comes after the South Malawi Conference announced its decision to dissolve the Bangwe SDA Church branch. However, congregations remain resolute in their commitment to their faith and their church.

The standoff between the Bangwe SDA Church and the South Malawi Conference is likely to continue, with Raphael and his congregation refusing to recognize the conference’s decision