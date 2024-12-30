A survey conducted by Malawi24 has revealed challenging times ahead for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as the 2025 general elections approach. The findings indicate that many MCP Members of Parliament (MPs) risk losing their seats due to widespread dissatisfaction with the party’s performance.

Key voter grievances include high unemployment rates, worsening poverty, the government’s failure to address corruption and a lack of progress in improving the economy.

Political analyst Thomas Chirwa described the situation as critical:

“The MCP has failed to deliver on key promises, especially regarding the economy and good governance. This has eroded their support, which could result in significant losses during the elections.”

The MCP is also facing backlash over its handling of a recent plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others. Many citizens feel that the government’s poor response to the tragedy has further weakened public trust.

In Lilongwe, some residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the MCP, predicting that many of its MPs and councillors will fail to secure re-election.

Despite these concerns, MCP spokesperson Jessy Kabwira dismissed the survey results, labelling them unreliable. She defended the party’s efforts, stating:

“We are committed to improving the lives of Malawians. These claims are baseless, and we believe our MPs will achieve significant results before the elections.”

The survey also revealed that the few MPs expected to retain their seats owe their popularity to individual efforts rather than party loyalty. This shift indicates a growing trend in Malawian politics, where voters prioritize individual performance over party allegiance.

As the elections draw near, the MCP faces the daunting challenge of regaining public trust and demonstrating tangible progress.