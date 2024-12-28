The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has announced that it will state the contentious findings of the recent plane crash investigation once the festive season concludes.

The report, commissioned by President Lazarus Chakwera, ruled out foul play in the crash that tragically claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

However, its findings have sparked a wave of contrasting opinions, drawing reactions from religious leaders, concerned groups, and the general public.

Among the prominent voices questioning the report is Archbishop Thomas Msusa of the Blantyre Archdiocese of the Catholic Church.

Speaking recently in Blantyre, the Archbishop expressed dissatisfaction with the conclusions of the inquiry, suggesting that the investigation may have failed to uncover all the facts surrounding the tragic incident.

His remarks have added fuel to an already sensitive issue, further polarizing opinions on the matter.

A group identifying itself as the Concerned Faith Leaders has criticized Archbishop Msusa’s comments, describing them as unproductive.

Dr Hope Nkhoma, speaking on behalf of the group, said that the Archbishop’s statements fall short of the values he represents as a religious leader. “We expect spiritual leaders to unite the nation in moments of grief, not sow seeds of division,” Nkhoma remarked.

As debates continue, PAC has chosen to take a more measured approach. Its spokesperson, Bishop Gifford Matonga, confirmed that the Committee is closely following the developments but will reserve its official stance until after the holiday period.

“We understand the public interest in this matter and the varying opinions it has generated. PAC will issue a comprehensive comment once we have had the opportunity to fully review the findings and public reactions,” said Matonga.

The plane crash, which shook the nation to its core, remains a highly emotional subject. While the government’s inquest sought to provide closure by ruling out foul play, doubts persist among segments of the public and faith leaders.

As PAC prepares to weigh in, many Malawians hope that its perspective will help clarify lingering questions and foster unity in a country still grappling with the loss of its Vice President and others aboard the ill-fated flight.