After a long hiatus without thrilling boxing action in Mzuzu, New Dawn Boxing Promotion is stepping in to deliver a spectacular end-of-year boxing event.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, New Dawn promoter Mike Chimaliza confirmed that everything is in place for the highly anticipated boxing tournament set for this Sunday at Chisanga Complex, located opposite Tahit Filling Station.

“We are more than ready. Our boxers are prepared and eager to give fans an unforgettable experience on Sunday. All the fighters, coaches, and everyone involved in this sport are ready to make it a grand event,” said Chimaliza.

He emphasized that New Dawn remains the leading boxing promotion in Malawi and urged the public to turn up in large numbers to enjoy the electrifying bouts and other entertainment activities.

“There will be more than just boxing. We’ve lined up additional entertainment, including dancing, live music performances, and a variety of food and drinks to keep everyone refreshed and engaged,” Chimaliza added.

The promoter also highlighted New Dawn’s commitment to expanding its presence across the entire nation.

“Some people think New Dawn is only for the Southern Region, but we want to assure all boxing enthusiasts that our company is here to stay. We aim to operate and host events in all three regions of Malawi to make boxing accessible to everyone,” he said.

The event’s highlight will be a heavyweight clash between Limbani Lano, representing Mzuzu, and Brighton Micheni from Blantyre. Additionally, the curtain-raiser match will feature Raston Kaira taking on Luke John from Lilongwe. Fans can also look forward to several exciting supporting bouts that promise to keep their energy levels high throughout the day.

Boxing fans are eagerly anticipating the action-packed tournament, which promises to close the year on a high note for the sport in Malawi.