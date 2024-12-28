Sixty-nine long-serving employees at Castel Malawi Limited have been awarded gifts, including iron sheets, upright fridges, and mountain bikes, in recognition of their dedication and hard work in helping the company navigate the challenges of 2024.

The company’s recognition program, which started in Mzuzu and Lilongwe last week, honoured six employees in each of the two distribution centres. On Christmas Eve, Castel Malawi extended the awards to 57 more employees in Blantyre, presenting them with gifts based on their years of service.

Thomas Mafuli, Castel’s Senior Human Resources Business Partner, emphasized the company’s commitment to motivating its employees during the awards ceremony.

“Recognizing our employees is essential to maintaining a dedicated and committed workforce. We believe that acknowledging their hard work and dedication will encourage them to continue pushing forward with us,” Mafuli said.

Despite facing challenges in 2024, including Forex and fuel shortages, Castel Malawi acknowledged the crucial role its employees played in keeping the company afloat. “The year 2024 has been a mix of challenges and successes. We’ve managed to complete various projects, and it’s essential to recognize the efforts of our employees,” Mafuli added.

One of the longest-serving employees, Jean N’thini, who has been with the company for 30 years, expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

“This is a significant achievement, and I cherish the honour. I thank the management for this event and encourage my colleagues to work hard, as they may be celebrated in the future,” N’thini said. She received 30 IBR iron sheets as a token of appreciation.

Honouring long-serving employees has become an annual tradition at Castel Malawi, demonstrating the company’s commitment to valuing and recognizing its dedicated workforce.