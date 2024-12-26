Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Archdiocese of Blantyre has raised doubts about the authenticity of the report surrounding the plane crash that killed the Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others in Chikangawa Forest.

In his public remarks, Archbishop Msusa expressed concerns over the conflicting information circulating on social media and the official reports regarding the crash site.

According to Msusa, there have been discrepancies between what is being reported and the images shared on various platforms. “Do the pictures circulating on social media align with the reports of the aeroplane crash? Were the crash site and the surrounding areas as described in the reports, or are there inconsistencies in the story being told?” he questioned.

Msusa specifically highlighted confusion over the location of the crash, mentioning that some reports indicated the crash occurred in a forest, while others suggested it was far from any road. “They told us the crash was in a forest, with trees surrounding the area. But then, some reports suggested the crash site was near a road,” he said. “The conflicting statements make it difficult to know what truly happened. We are being told one thing, but the evidence suggests another.”

The Archbishop further expressed frustration with the situation, stating that the public is left in the dark and unable to trust the official narrative. “What they are telling us doesn’t add up. When they finally reveal the truth, we will know whether their story was credible or not,” he added.

While Archbishop Msusa’s comments have sparked discussions about the credibility of the official report, the public is still awaiting clear answers regarding the tragic incident. As the investigation continues, many are calling for transparency and clarity, hoping that the truth will emerge in due time.

For now, the Archbishop’s words serve as a reminder of the need for honesty and integrity in handling such sensitive matters, especially when lives are at stake. The public continues to question what happened on that fateful day, and only time will tell if the full truth will be revealed.