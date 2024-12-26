A woman identified as Miss Slivia Chimombo (full particulars not advised) has died after being involved in a road accident in Mponela, Dowa District.

The incident occurred on December 25, 2024, at around 04:00 hours at Mtengowanthenga Trading Centre.

According to Mponela Police PRO Macpatson Msadala, it is said that driver Keneth Kabata, 42, from Malemia village in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga District, was driving a motor vehicle registration number MN 4016 Scania Torino Bus from Kasungu heading towards Lilongwe direction with 70 passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at Mtengowanthenga Trading Centre, he hit a motor vehicle registration number MHG Mazda Bongo minibus driven by an unknown driver who escaped after the incident but had one passenger on board and was joining the main road from the right-hand side of the road,” he explained.

Msadala also noted that, following the impact, one female passenger from motor vehicle registration number MHG 5222 Mazda Bongo minibus sustained a severe head injury and was pronounced dead at Mtengowanthenga Mission Hospital before receiving any treatment.

“The driver of motor vehicle registration number MN 4016 Scania Torino Bus and his passenger escaped unhurt,” he added.

Meanwhile, police in Mponela are still advising all drivers to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations to avoid such incidents during this festive season.