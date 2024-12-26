Officials in Azerbaijan have made progress in investigating the J2-8243 plane crash, which claimed the lives of at least 38 people. They have recovered the black box, a device that records flight data and cockpit conversations.

The Minister of Transport confirmed the discovery and emphasized its importance to the investigation.

“The black box will provide us with detailed information about the crash,” he explained. “It will help the investigation team understand what happened.”

The J2-8243 flight crashed on Wednesday morning, causing significant loss and grief. Early reports indicate that all 38 people on board lost their lives in the accident.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash, but they assured the public that the black box data will help uncover the events leading up to the tragedy.

Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, established a commission of inquiry on the same day the plane crashed.