Tanzanian police arrested about 30 Malawians on Tuesday on suspicion of espionage, causing concern among the Malawian community. Many of those arrested claim they were unfairly accused.

Jennifer Mwale, one of the detainees, shared her experience. She explained that she and others from Nkhata-Bay District in Malawi were returning from church when a police vehicle stopped them.

“The officers told us to get in the vehicle. When we asked why, they said we’d find out at the station. One officer, speaking in Swahili, accused us of spying. He said, ‘There are many Malawians here. Most of you don’t work but are spies, so we need to send you back to Malawi,’” Mwale recounted.

At the station, the group was interrogated for hours before being released.

According to Mwale, most of the questions focused on Lake Malawi, a contested area between Malawi and Tanzania.

“They asked many questions, mostly about the lake,” said Richard Kamanga, another detainee.

A Malawian teacher, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed that he spent ten days in jail before appearing in court. He was cleared of all charges after proving that he had valid documents to live and work in Tanzania.

This incident has highlighted ongoing tensions between the two countries, particularly over Lake Malawi. Neither government has commented on the matter yet.

Observers are urging both nations to address these issues through dialogue and to ensure the fair treatment of people living and working across their borders.

Malawi24 can confidently confirm that all 30 Malawians have been released unconditionally.