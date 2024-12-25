Malawian renowned writer, academic and diplomat professor Francis Moto has been appointed vice chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA) effective 1 January 2025, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has announced.

Professor Moto takes over the mantle of leadership from Fr.Dr.Wilfred Sumani, who is now serving in the position on acting position following the death of associate professor Ngeyi Ruth Kanyongolo, who died on October 28, 2024, while in office.

Confirming the appointment through a statement issued and signed by ECM president, the Most Reverend George Desmond Tambala, the appointment of Moto is believed to be instrumental in steering the university to greater heights.

“The ECM is confident that Professor Moto’s extensive experience and visionary leadership will be instrumental in steering CUNIMA during this critical period of growth and consolidation.

“His appointment underscores our commitment to delivering quality holistic education that meets the nation’s needs and beyond,” an excerpt of the statement reads.

Professor Moto is a distinguished academician and administrator with an impressive career spanning decades in various positions.

As an academician, Moto once served as vice principal and principal of the Chancellor College—now the University of Malawi.

He also represented Malawi in several countries as a High Commissioner and Ambassador.

Professor Moto holds a Doctorate of Philosophy and a Master’s degree in Linguistics.